The Glass Slipper is a non-profit organization that provides life-changing programs for girls and young women from foster care in the Greater Sacramento region. Since it’s inception in 1997, The Glass Slipper remains fully volunteer operated and receives no permanent funding. All programs, services and supplies are provided free of charge to participants and are made possible by generous volunteers and supporters. Our unique model provides a circle of love and support through a trauma informed community of mentors who care about the future of girls. Through mentoring, and experiential learning and service based opportunities, we encourage girls to discover and develop their unique skills and abilities. To learn more visit theglassslipper.org.
