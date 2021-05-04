The Glass Slipper

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California tourism leaders are urging residents to spend their pent-up travel dollars exploring their home state, as coronavirus case numbers stay low and the industry reels from a 55% decline in revenue.

The state of nearly 40 million people has been among the most conservative in the U.S. with tight restrictions in place to curb the pandemic. Now, California has the lowest infection rate in the country and on Tuesday, Los Angeles and San Francisco received permission from the state to reopen bars, restaurants, museums and businesses more broadly.