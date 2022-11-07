Celebrating the first year in our new home, The HIVE! Founded in 1979, Z Specialty Food is a pioneer of varietal honeys, home to Island of the Moon Honey and Moon Shine Trading Co. The HIVE Tasting Room & Kitchen is home to the largest selection of honey and mead in California, a seasonally inspired menu, educational workshops, and live music events.

The HIVE Tasting Room and Kitchen

1221 Harter Ave, Woodland CA 95776

thehivewoodland.com

11/12/22

11am-7pm



https://zspecialtyfood.com/1st-anniversary/