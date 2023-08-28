The Jupiter Scents was inspired to open their business due to a desire to showcase the exquisite beauty from all over Mexico. With a deep love for their culture and heritage, they aim to share a piece of their home with everyone through their soy wax candles encased in brightly colored clay poery. Once you have enjoyed the sweet scent of your candle, the Tradional hand painted Mexican poery can be reused as a mug or decor. Please note all vessels vary in color & design and are Embedded with beauful natural pressed flowers.

You may shop online through their site: TheJupiterScents.com

You can also stop at these stores to shop in person:

DRY CLEANERS: 521 E Miner Ave, Stockton CA| HOURS: Tues-Sun: 12pm to 7pm | Mon: Closed

PARK ST VINTAGE: 1322 Park St. Alameda, CA | HOURS: Mon-Sun: 11am to 7pm

They owe our dreams to our entrepreneurial parents. Special thanks to Mosqueda Landscaping

(925-752-3074) and Princess House Cleaning (925-517-5439 or 925-752-4798) for paving the way.



special offer:

THANKYOU23 – 20% OFF DISCOUNT



https://thejupiterscents.com/

Instagram: @thejupiterscents