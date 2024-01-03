The LadyWookiee Shop is a local pottery, punch needle, & printmaking microshop all made by Sam Mejia, a disabled woman who grew up in the Sacramento area. Inspired by living 10 years in the Pacific Northwest, a marine biology degree & growing up in the 90s, The LadyWookiee Shop has a lot of bright, fun products to help bring more color and life to your home.

Contact her at theladywookieeshop@gmail.com or DM on instagram (@theladywookieeshop) for custom or wholesale orders.

