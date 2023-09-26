Kelsey DePaoli at The Law office of Black & DePaoli, APC is a local personal injury lawyer here to help people that have been injured by no fault of their own. For years they have been successful in getting their clients what they deserve. They work hard, sacrifice, get up every day and fight for what is right. Their purpose is to serve others and give them a voice against large corporations.



25% contingent fee to first responders



Folsom, CA

916-962-2896

www.bdlawteam.com

