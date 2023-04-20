The Leather Project is a handmade jewelry business focusing on trendy and stylish jewelry. Most items are made with gold filled and sterling silver metals, gemstones and faux leather just to mention a few. There is a huge selection to choose from, there is something for every jewelry lover. This is a pop up business so please follow social media for the latest events to come shop.



