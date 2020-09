Join in on the fun and become part of the action with season 4 of The Masked Singer! Click the link below to create your Masked Singer character, then upload it to our gallery below and see if you spot your photo on-air during Studio40 Live!

CLICK HERE to Mask Yourself!

Don’t miss all-new episodes of The Masked Singer Wednesday nights at 8pm! Only on FOX40!

Studio40 Live airs M-F from 12p-12:30p

Follow Studio40 Live on Facebook and Instagram!