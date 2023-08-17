A Unique Seafood Restaurant that Specializes in Oysters.
Offering unique eating experience “Seafood Flight”, “Sake Flight” and “COM Platter”
Also Sponsored a Local Night Market that Encourages Community.
Thursday through Sunday
6pm to Midnight
Hosted By Sacto By Night
7121 Governors Cir, Sacramento CA 9823
Free $10 Gift Card to Try Oyster Bar. Text “SHUCKIT” to 85100
You will be asked for a validation code. Please provide Validation Code : “Fox40”
4261 Truxel Rd A7
Sacramento CA 95834
Oysterbarsacramento.com