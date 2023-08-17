A Unique Seafood Restaurant that Specializes in Oysters.

Offering unique eating experience “Seafood Flight”, “Sake Flight” and “COM Platter”

Also Sponsored a Local Night Market that Encourages Community.

Thursday through Sunday

6pm to Midnight

Hosted By Sacto By Night

7121 Governors Cir, Sacramento CA 9823



Free $10 Gift Card to Try Oyster Bar. Text “SHUCKIT” to 85100

You will be asked for a validation code. Please provide Validation Code : “Fox40”





4261 Truxel Rd A7

Sacramento CA 95834

Oysterbarsacramento.com