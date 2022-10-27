The Oyster Bar specializes in Fresh oyster. They have Fresh water oyster, no one else in Sacramento has it as we know, and salt water, over 9 types. The oyster rotate every week to something new so its never the same types. They keep a few staple oyster like the fresh water but everything else rotate. Then of course they have a few specialty dishes like the Pan Roast and King Combo. They believe they’re the first of their kind to server so many types of Oysters that rotate and different type of seafood we are always adding.



