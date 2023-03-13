The Perseverance Project is dedicated to assisting those living with neurological disorders, movement disorders, and spinal cord injuries with financial assistance to persevere through life’s daily challenges. On May 20th, 2023, we will be hosting our 1st Annual Dinner and Silent Auction at the Mack Powell Event Center. All proceeds raised will go towards The Perseverance Project Grant. The grant may help individuals with paralysis cover transportation costs, home modification, in-home equipment, or activity-based rehabilitation plus much more.



