The Puff and Dust Dessert Shop is a unique sweet treat stop for all you adventurous foodies. They have everything from Gluten and Dairy Free Marshmallows to Sweet Empanadas to Salty Popcorn.



SPECIAL OFFER

All Golden Pine Marshmallows on the website are on sale as this is our Marshmallow of the month! Discount taken off at checkout.



The Puff and Dust Dessert Shop

1021 R Street Sacramento, Ca 95811

The PINK door

Shop is in the back of the Arthouse, the shop enter the pink door