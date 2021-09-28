Adam Aldama and The Aces are a high energy dance, R&B and old school band from Sacramento, California. The Aces perform a wide variety of songs and also perform as 2 tribute bands such as The Red Corvettes: Prince Tribute and Finesse: Bruno Mars Tribute. Adam Aldama (leader of the band) formed the group with Brett Sackett (lead guitar), Brandi Jauregui (vocals), Sandy Baca (drums), Veronica Ballejos (vocals), and John Starnes (bass). This band delivers a show like no other that will take you down memory lane and spark things up so you can relive all those classic dance hits that get the party jumping!
The Red Corvettes: Prince Tribute Show
09/30/21
7pm-11pm
Chando’s Cantina: 805 15th St, Sacramento, CA 95814
(916) 541-6302
fiestaenlacalle.com