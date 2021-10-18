The Salvation Army – Virtual Red Kettle Kick-Off

The Salvation Army has launched its local virtual red kettles, aimed at raising critical funds to help families in need. The online fundraisers are going live one month before traditional bell ringers and iconic red kettles start showing up in front of stores and businesses. This is so the nonprofit can raise enough donations to keep families from falling deeper into poverty due to the pandemic. Funds given will serve the most vulnerable – without discrimination and regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, ethnicity, or gender orientation – in local communities throughout Northern California and Northern Nevada.



The Salvation Army first launched virtual red kettles last Christmas during the pandemic. Local communities were incredibly supportive of the new way to help their neighbors in need, donating more than $340,000. The Salvation Army hopes this support will continue as it works tirelessly to keep families in their homes and off the streets.



At virtualredkettle.org, donors can find links to all of the communities in which The Salvation Army has a presence throughout the Del Oro division. The Del Oro division covers all of northern California and northern Nevada. Clicking on a city or county name takes you to a location’s virtual red kettle. Each location has a custom web address, i.e. Renoredkettle.org or sactoredkettle.org. There are giving levels that show how your donation can impact real lives. For example, a gift of $20 provides a toy for two children at Christmas. A gift of $100 provides three people with a warm place to sleep for the night. Donations given to a particular location stay in that community.



Last holiday season, The Salvation Army provided more than 150,000 gifts to children, more than 88,000 meals to families and individuals, and provided assistance to more than 113,000 people throughout the Del Oro division. This was made possible through generous donations to virtual red kettles, traditional kettles and with the help of amazing volunteers. The Salvation Army will need thousands of volunteers throughout the region to help ring bells, pack food boxes, sort toy donations and more. Sign up to become a volunteer at volunteer.usawest.org.

