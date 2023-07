Brand New Craft Cocktail Bar opens in Midtown Sacramento. Nearly 2 years in the making of this new Tack Room themed Cocktail Bar that boasts a very extensive list of Whiskeys and other spirits. No expense was spared in bringing this beautiful high end trophy room to life. Open at 4pm everyday except Sundays.



1624 J Street Sacramento, CA

TackRoomSac.com

instagram.com/tackroomsac