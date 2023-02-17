The Talk Team – Providing excellence in pediatric speech, language and literacy intervention

Because no two children are the same, our approach is unique for each patient.

In our individual sessions, we determine the areas of primary need that will be the most appropriate and functional for each client, then we make it as fun as possible. We utilize research-based techniques that are proven to be effective in eliciting change in targeted behaviors or skills. We incorporate movement, physical play, multi-sensory input, and hands on activities into speech and language development. Our main goal in therapy in that our clients learn while having fun! Our therapists are also available for consultation, IEP support and review, parent education, and professional development training.



