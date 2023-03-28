The Wall That Heals is a program of VVMF, the nonprofit organization that built the
Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C. in 1982. The Wall That Heals is the only
traveling exhibit affiliated with The Wall in Washington, D.C. and includes the largest
Wall replica that travels the country. Two VVMF staff members lead volunteers on site,
educate visitors and students, and ensure the reflective atmosphere of The Wall. More
information can be found at: www.thewallthatheals.org
