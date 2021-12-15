Theater of Lights

ANNUAL THEATRE OF LIGHTS, PRESENTED BY DIGNITY HEALTH, RETURNS TO THE OLD SACRAMENTO WATERFRONT



Spectacular & FREE Family-Friendly Performances Continue Through Christmas Eve



The community is invited to experience another exciting season of Theatre of Lights, presented by Dignity Health, and electrifying and family-friendly holiday tradition. Taking place on K Street between Front and 2nd Streets, the ever popular (and FREE) performances will return to dazzle guests to the Old Sacramento Waterfront for 20 magical evenings this year. The performances kick off Wednesday, November 24, 2021, following a festive and fun tree lighting ceremony that is complete with pre-show holiday-themed entertainment.



With the 60′ tall Golden 1 Credit Union Holiday Tree serving as a visually exciting centerpiece, “Theatre of Lights,” presented by Dignity Health, was conceived and created by Stage Nine Entertainment’s Troy Carlson and is produced by some of California’s finest talents in the field of light and sound: BP Productions, Associated Sound and Skywalker Sound, and Emmy-nominated voice actor Bill Farmer, the voice of Disney’s Goofy. Theatre of Lights artfully mixes the historic charm of the Old Sacramento Waterfront with state-of-the-art sound and lighting technology to create a memorable holiday experience for visitors of all ages. Old Sacramento Waterfront’s “Theatre of Lights” blends a symphony of lights, sounds and visual effects that transport the audience back in time with a reading of the famous poem The Night Before Christmas by Clement Clarke Moore. The narrated reading of the powerful and nostalgic poem is brought to life through theatrical elements and visually exciting lighting choreography that takes place on the balconies and rooftops of the historic buildings. With a forecast calling for some snow- and blizzard-like conditions to delight the spectators below this season, the crowd-favorite villain Jack Frost returns to add dramatic tension and suspense to the show.



Back by popular demand, the debut evening (Wednesday, November 24) will include lots of free, family-friendly entertainment before the first Theatre of Lights performance. After the debut night, two 20-minute performances are offered on Thursdays through Sundays at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. (with the exception of Thanksgiving Day when no performances are scheduled) that include pre- and post-show holiday themed entertainment each evening. With additional performances on Tuesday, December 22 and Wednesday, December 23 at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., there will be only one performance at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve as the final performance for the season.



As a special – and often surprising – treat on many nights, local celebrities and influential community members will entertain the audience in the guest role of “papa” or “mama” wearing a stocking cap and oftentimes decked out in holiday pajamas. Community members are encouraged to make the Old Sacramento Waterfront a must-visit holiday destination to experience the magical Theatre of Lights performances every season while also supporting the array of locally-owned businesses, shops and eateries available in the historic district.



Each holiday season, it takes many dedicated partners, sponsors and supporting businesses to make this elaborate and FREE holiday light show happen. Proudly presented by Dignity Health, the event is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership and Stage Nine Productions, and the Holiday Tree is made possible by Golden 1 Credit Union. Generous support is provided by AT&T, Sacramento Magazine, Evangeline’s, California State Railroad Museum Foundation, The Firehouse Restaurant, and Brass Ring Amusements. With media support generously provided by FOX40 and Audacy, additional support is provided by many actively involved Old Sacramento Waterfront merchants and small business owners.



Downtown Sacramento Partnership will be following all health authority and government agency guidelines surrounding COVID-19. For more information about Downtown Sacramento Partnership, please visit www.DowntownSac.org.



More information about Theatre of Lights performances, events, activities and parking options at the historic Old Sacramento Waterfront is available by calling 916-970-5226 or visiting OldSacramento.com

