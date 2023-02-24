Theory Dance teaches kids ages 5-18 the fundamentals of hip hop while also focusing on building their confidence. Teaching the youth to believe in themselves is so important to us. They do this by getting them to perform in front of the community at local events such as school fundraisers, Folsom tree lighting, Folsom Sutter Street events, holiday events and so much more. Their dance seasons run August to June just like a school year and end each season with a full production. Instead of doing a normal dance recital, they challenge their dancers to learn how to be a part of a production by working with props, cameras, staging, and lighting. Each year they do a different type of production so they are constantly learning new ways to perform. This season they are ending with a full production video shoot of “Hip Hop Alice in Wonderland” and then they will do a video premiere open to the public on Sunday June 11th. They have recreational classes as well as an opportunity to be on one of our four teams. Their mission is to “build confidence through movement” and strive to do that with every single one of their students.



916-769-2654

www.theorydance.org

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction