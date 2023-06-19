The Thomas’ are now retired from their store, but they are still involved in art projects that they make and sell. They kept their business name, Thomas’ Favorite Things, and you can see these things on FB under that name. They do all their own designs and the construction and artwork on all their pieces. Don cuts out the wooden dragonflies, butterflies, etc. and Kathleen paints them and coat them with a clear gloss. They hold up very well on the fence in the weather.

Kathleen cuts out the stained glass pieces, and Don grinds and foils them. They are all their own designs and also offer stained glass classes.



