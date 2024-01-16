SACRAMENTO’S ANNUAL CULINARY CELEBRATION
“DINE DOWNTOWN” IS UNDERWAY AND RUNS THRU JANUARY 21
30+ top Sacramento restaurants offer $45 three-course curated meals
Downtown Sacramento Partnership’s highly anticipated annual restaurant promotion, Dine Downtown, will return this Friday and run for 10 days, January 12 through January 21, 2024. More than 30 central city restaurants will offer curated three-course dinners for $45. Plus, several menus will be exclusive to Dine Downtown and will highlight the culinary expertise of the best chefs across the city.
In addition, Downtown Sacramento Partnership is partnering with the Food Literacy Center as the official charity partner of Dine Downtown. $1 from every meal sold from a Dine Downtown menu will be donated to the Food Literacy Center, which teaches children in low-income elementary schools cooking, nutrition, gardening, and active play to improve their health, environment, and economy.
Launched in 2005, Dine Downtown provides support to local restaurants during a critically important (and usually slower) period for the industry. In its nearly two decade run to-date, Dine Downtown has generated more than $6 million in restaurant sales for central city restaurants.
2024 participating restaurants include:
Dawson’s Steakhouse
Rio City Café
Grange Restaurant & Bar
Butcher and Barrel
Frank Fat’s
Foundation Restaurant and Bar
Kodaiko Ramen and Bar
Capitol Garage
7th Street Standard
The Firehouse Restaurant
Willow
The Pilothouse Restaurant at the Delta King
Brasserie du Monde
Tequila Museo Mayahuel
Bear & Crown British Pub
The Melting Pot
Frog & Slim
La Cosecha
Tiger Restaurant & Lounge
Nash & Proper
Magpie Cafe
Revolution Winery & Kitchen
Hook and Ladder Manufacturing Company
Maydoon
The Porch Restaurant and Bar
Tapa the World
Aioli Bodega Espanola
Star Lounge
Hawks Provisions and Public House
The Lock & Key Tapas + Bar
Kasbah
Beast + Bounty
Dine Downtown menus will be available online at GoDowntownSac.com/DineDowntown. Reservations can be made with the restaurants directly. Dine Downtown is produced by the Downtown Sacramento Partnership with support from Kaiser Permanente, LAMAR, FOX40, Sacramento365, Yelp Sacramento, and others.
To learn about other ways to support local downtown businesses, visit GoDowntownSac.com