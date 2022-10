Tiny Soap Diary is a plant-based body care brand based in Roseville, California that focuses on wellness. Carefully formulated and thoughtfully made, their versatile collection of products is not only designed to nourish your skin but also the mind, body, and soul. Tiny Soap Diary is committed to inspiring those mindful self-care moments to remind you to pause, relax and glow from the inside out.







Roseville, CA

www.tinysoapdiary.com