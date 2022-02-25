TIP ‘N Baba are a hip-hop duo comprised of TIP Vicious (rapper/singer) and Baba Gazoo (producer/engineer).

The two have been working non-stop out of The Guild Studios (Oak Park) to bring Sacramento a truly unique and memorable body of music. With this, their debut EP, ‘No Sleep’ is slated for a an early to mid-March release. Their lead single ‘Slow’ was released as a Tiny Desk Entry for NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest. This live performance video has garnered hundreds of views online, as well as attracting the attention of local news publications in just its first week.

Follow and support these Sacramento-natives on Instagram, Facebook and Youtube by searching @tip_vicious and @babagazoo

