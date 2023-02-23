Tipsy Putt Brands is an adult drinkertainment concept comprised of three brands: Tipsy Putt and Flatstick Pub, mini golf bars and Trophy Club, a members only speakeasy.

With locations in Sacramento, South Lake Tahoe, Emeryville, and upcoming locations in Monterey, and Sunnyvale. They offer a large rotating local beer, wine and cocktail selection, indoor mini golf, a multitude of other unique pub games and a vibe that makes you want to let loose.

Tipsy Putt is not only party central but also strives to be a positive contributor to the community by supporting local independent brewers, local small businesses and local charities.



(916) 872-0772

https://www.tipsyputt.com/

