Ripon's 58th Annual Almond Blossom Festival is just around the corner and it's going to be a blast! 58th Annual Almond Blossom Festival February 20th-23rd Diaper Derby at Ripon High Gym: Saturday at 10am Parade in Downtown Ripon: Saturday at 1pm Vendors at Mistlin Sports Park in Ripon (209) 599-7519 riponchamber.org