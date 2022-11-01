National Calzone Day & their Amazing Calzones Offering at Todo un Poco

Todo Un Poco Inflation Relief Dinner & Drinks For 2 For $30



Todo un Poco is a local family casual restaurant in the city of Elk Grove, Ca that specializes in Mexican and Italian cuisine. Their menu is very diverse and we offer a great selection of wine, beer and spirits and have been in operation for almost 25 years. Their restaurant represents who they are, people passionate passionate about food, wine and art. Their restaurant is decorated with the theme of the Dia De Los Muertos, one of the most iconic Mexican celebrations.



9080 Laguna Main Suite 1A, Elk Grove Ca 95758

