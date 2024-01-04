Todo un Poco is a family causal restaurant in the city of Elk Grove that has been serving amazing food for the past 25 years. They are a restaurant that focusses on fresh ingredients, the environment and the community. They are from farm to the kitchen and from the kitchen to the farm philosophy restaurant. They believe in providing amazing food at reasonable and value prices to our community.



Family Special Dinner For 4 For $45. Up grade to any of our pizza creations for $5 more.

Large Order Of Spaghetti & Meatballs + Large One Topping Pizza + Salad + Bread.



9080 Laguna Main Suite 1A, Elk Grove, California

Spaghetti Night

01/04/2024

4:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m.