Todo un Poco is a family causal restaurant operating in the city of Elk Grove for more than two decades, will be turning 25 yrs old this year, Todo un Poco specializes in Mexican & Italian Cuisine and is super committed to our community.



todounpocobistro.com



9080 Laguna Main St. Suite 1A, Elk Grove Ca 95758

Open From Tuesday to Sunday from 4:00 P.M. To 9:00 P.M.

(Across from Apple Computers)

We Offer Catering Services In Our Location. We Provide Pre-fixed Menu For Special Occasions.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction