TOGO’S, the popular West coast sandwich chain, is bringing two tasty new dip

sandwiches to their menu – The French Dip & Pastrami Dip! DIP into summer with premium and abundant quantities of TOGO’S lean roast beef or famous hot pastrami topped with melty provolone cheese, chipotle mayo and a side of hot au jus for dipping.



https://www.togos.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction