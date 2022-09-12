We are a winery that has been open for 20 years in Fairplay, CA. We are doing our annual “Bottle Your Own” Event. Customers get to sample 4 options. We give them empty glass bottles and they fill it up, cork it, label it, seal it, and take it home. Comes out to $11.99/bottle. Great wine for unbeatable price. We are a short 1-hour drive from Sacramento in El Dorado County. We produce over 50 different wines & ports throughout the year.



September 17/18 & 24/25

11-5

7280 Fairplay Rd, Fairplay CA 95684

No tickets necessary

530-620-1910

https://www.toogoodwinery.com/events/Bottle-Your-Own-Wine

