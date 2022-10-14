Top Coat Concrete Coatings

300 Spruce Street, Gridley, CA 95948

www.topcoatcc.com

Whether it’s a Garage, Patio, Driveway, or Pool Deck, you can feel confident that our floors are the ultimate in durability. By partnering with Penntek Industrial Coatings, we are able to bring you the industry’s highest-performing floor coatings system. Their Polyurea Coating Systems are up to 4x stronger than Epoxy, 100% UV Stable, Slip and Stain resistant, Antimicrobial, and covered under a 15-year manufacturer’s warranty.