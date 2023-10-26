Get ready to rev your engines & raise your glasses at this exciting event. Discover the fascinating world of tractors while sipping on your favorite brews. Explore a wide variety of vintage and modern tractors, and learn about their history and importance in agriculture. From classic models to powerful machines, this event is a tractor enthusiast’s dream come true. Don’t miss out on this unique opportunity to experience the perfect blend of horsepower and hops at Tractors & Brews! Friday October 27th from 6pm-9pm.





‘Tractor40’ for 50% off tickets.



