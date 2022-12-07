Tri Counties Bank’s 16th Annual Tis the Season food drive serves communities throughout Northern and Central California. The drive is held in November and December each year and directly supports The Salvation Army. Each year, Salvation Army red barrels are placed in 70 Tri Counties Bank branches (from Bakersfield to Crescent City). Customers and the public are urged to contribute in-person at branches, online, or during collection events.

Collection Events are taking place from 3-7PM:

• December 13 – Raley’s in Natomas on 3250 Arena Blvd.

• December 14 – Raley’s in Carmichael on 5159 Fair Oaks Blvd.

• December 15 – Raley’s in Roseville on 1915 Douglas Blvd.

Donations of non-perishable and canned food can be made at any Tri Counties Bank branch or online at www.TriCountiesBank.com/TisTheSeason. Every dollar donated equates to one pound of food. Member FDIC.