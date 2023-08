Shop over 400 booths in the new air-conditioned Roebbelen Center. Meet your contractor who will build your dream kitchen or backyard paradise or learn from the “How-To” Seminars and create your own remodeling project! So bring your blueprints, drawings and dreams to The Tri-County Home & Garden Show & Tiny House Expo, August 18, 19, & 20 2023 at the new Roebbelen Center!

