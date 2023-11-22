Announcing “The Blackout”:

A Premier Showcase Celebrating BIPOC Brilliance

Sacramento, CA — Get ready to immerse yourself in a groundbreaking event that promises to be the pulse of the holiday shopping season! Introducing The Blackout—an inaugural showcase set to spotlight the luminous talents and businesses of the BIPOC community, with a special focus on uplifting Black entrepreneurs.

Hosted at the trendy Slim & Husky’s on November 24, 2023, from 11 am to 5 pm, The Blackout aims to redefine the essence of Black Friday. Gone are the days of frantic mall rushes; we’re here to blend commerce with community, passion with purpose, and shopping with soul.

Why ‘The Blackout’? At its heart, this event seeks to illuminate the immense creativity, innovation, and strength of the BIPOC community. By intentionally centering BIPOC entrepreneurs, The Blackout offers an opportunity to shop and connect, support, and amplify these essential voices and ventures.

Event Highlights:

A curated selection of top-tier vendors showcasing everything from fashion to tech, artistry to culinary delights.

A unique setting at Slim & Husky’s, adding a touch of urban elegance to the day.

A Message from Jamara, Je’Nelle, and LC, the creatives behind The Blackout: “More than an event, The Blackout represents a movement. A movement towards inclusivity, representation, and commercial excellence. It’s where commerce meets community, creating ripples of change. We invite you to be a part of this momentous occasion. Come, celebrate with us, shop with intention, and be part of the change.”

Mark your calendars and make sure you don’t miss out on what promises to be one of the most talked-about events of the year. The Blackout is not just an event; it’s a statement. A statement that BIPOC excellence is here, it’s radiant, and it’s ready to shine!

troublealleyhq@gmail.com

troublealley.com