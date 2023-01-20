THE TURLOCK EXPO is a fundraiser for the spiritual center of Turlock. They are the only spiritualist church in California’s central valley. 2023 marks our 18th year of this event.

The Expo offers a wide variety of unique items and services. They have Aura Camera, Henna Designs, Prayers To Wear, Holistic healers, Psychic readers, Massage, Handmade jewelry, Crystals, Food, Free lectures and so much more.



900 N Broadway, Turlock, CA 95380

Admission $3.00

209 604-5413 – Gaylene Cornell

turlockexpo.com

Receive $5.00 off any Henna Design. Just mention “Prayers to Wear”