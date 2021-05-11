Skip to content
FOX40
Sacramento
92°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Coronavirus Headlines
Coronavirus – The Latest Numbers
California
Inside California Politics
Politics
National and World News
Entertainment
Honoring Black History
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Business
Podcasts
NewsNation
Mystery Wire
Video
Traffic Map
Watch Live
Top Stories
Ready to recycle Barbie? Mattel ‘PlayBack’ program turns your old toys into new ones
Why San Francisco Bay Area homes are selling so quickly — for so much money
Video
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Some Indian COVID patients developing sometimes-fatal ‘black fungus’
Morning
Destination California
Uplifting You
Adopt a Pet
Family Focus
Open For Business
Weather
FOX40 Weather in 40
Interactive Radar
Warnings
Sports
Extra Point: Powered by Ford
Final Quarter – High school football scores
Baseball
Basketball
Kings
Football
49ers
Raiders
Soccer
Racing
Community
Community Calendar
Contests
UC Davis Healthy Minute
Supporting Small Businesses
Conversations for Change
Save Sac Restaurants
Class of 2021
In Your Neighborhood
Studio40 LIVE
About Us
FOX40 Team
Contact Us
Program Schedule
Advertise With FOX40
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Antenna TV
Job Corner
Find a Job
Post a Job
Jobs at FOX40
Search
Search
Search
Twilight Zone Day
Studio40 LIVE
Posted:
May 11, 2021 / 01:41 PM PDT
/
Updated:
May 11, 2021 / 01:42 PM PDT
It’s National Twilight Zone Day! So we decided to have some fun with it!
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Don't miss
Newsom adds dozens of counties to drought emergency, including Sacramento-San Joaquin region
Who is running in the California recall?
Conversations for Change: Sonia Lewis
Video
Sen. Padilla joins Inside California Politics for exclusive town hall
Video
More Featured
Latest News
Ready to recycle Barbie? Mattel ‘PlayBack’ program turns your old toys into new ones
Why San Francisco Bay Area homes are selling so quickly — for so much money
Video
Judge dismisses NRA bankruptcy case in blow to gun group
Some Indian COVID patients developing sometimes-fatal ‘black fungus’
Family of Andrew Brown Jr. to view bodycam footage on Tuesday
Video
Famed Hawaii quarterback Colt Brennan dead at age 37
More News