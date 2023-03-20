Kommunity Hub is a 501c3 nonprofit organization based in Stockton and serves the local AAPI

community through events, programs, and workshops to help stimulate economic development

for small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Ube Fest Stockton is an event where they provide a platform for small business to showcase their work and highlight our local community with delicious food, spectacular performances, merch



https://www.kommunityhub.org/ube-fest-stockton

Adults $20, Teens $15, Military and Senior $10, 12 and Under are FREE

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction