Since 1992, when we opened the first hot dog cart in San Jose, California, our goal has been to offer the best hot dogs from around the world, without compromise.

At Umai Savory Hot Dogs®, we source only the best hot dogs, sausages, buns and ingredients. You can choose from over 27 of our signature flavors or create your own custom hot dog with all the toppings and sauces, any way you want – all made fresh to order.

We believe in premium high quality ingredients. Our hot dogs are made with premium cuts of meat, have all natural casings, are gluten-free, naturally smoked, contains no MSG, no by-products, no fillers, and no artificial flavors or colors. Our specialty items includes a variety of sausages, umami glazed hamburgers, the famous waffle dog, fried banana dog, Poku Wings, Tori Wings, inu rangoons, specialty noodles, chicken sandwich and more!

We’ve grown considerably since our humble beginnings. Yet, Umai remains committed to our food quality and customer service, and delivering the highest quality, always.