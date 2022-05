UNAVI Hair Extensions are dyed to match your current hair color and/or color you are seeking. Designed with comfortability in mind; they are lightweight and the base is flexible to wear on hours on end. Sleek in design, offering a satin texture finish at the base of the unit. Unlike most extensions you find, UNAVI clip extensions are one piece; yes you read that correctly – one piece! Most importantly, they will not damage your hair.

