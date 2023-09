Uncorked & Uncapped 2023

Explore Elk Grove’s annual Uncorked & Uncapped premier beer and wine tasting event is on Friday, September 22, 2023 from 6:00PM – 9:00PM. Tickets are on sale at CorksandCaps.org. Enjoy exceptional brews and wine, sangria tasting, local food vendors, live music by Shane Q Band, a photo booth, cornhole, disc golf, and more. Uncorked & Uncapped is presented by Explore Elk Grove and sponsored by Sky River Casino.



9401 E Stockton Blvd Suite 230, Elk Grove, CA 95624

916-512-8211

exploreelkgrove.com

