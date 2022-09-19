McConnell Estates Winery will be bringing Tempranillo, Merlot, Sauvignon Blanc, and the MKW Winemakers blend. This is their tasting menu of what they will be pouring at our event. They will be bringing other décor items to set on the table.

Fujiya will be a food vendor at the Uncorked & Uncapped. Fujiya will be bringing sample plates of food (prepared in at their restaurant) that they will be selling at the event. They will also be using the tables for display.

There will also be a few tasting glasses and a gift bag to show what will be in each ticket type.

September 24, 2022

Old Town Plaza, 9615 Railroad St, Elk Grove, CA 95624

$55 General Admission