Join them for this milestone event as they celebrate a century of service on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at the Sacramento Memorial Auditorium. Come together as we honor our past, recognize our present impact, and look forward to building a future where all people have the opportunities and resources needed to thrive in the Capital Region.

Be inspired by their special keynote speaker, Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49er & co-founder of the Armstead Academic Project which supports students in Sacramento and the Bay Area of California.

Enjoy a LIVE & Silent Auction hosted by local auctioneer Freddie Silveria!

All ticket proceeds go to support our 100th Anniversary Goal of raising $3 million to help 10,000 Kids Excel in School by 2025.



https://www.yourlocalunitedway.org/events/100-year-anniversary-gala/