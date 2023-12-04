Currently they have 300 FREE computers to give away before the end of this year through their Digital Devices and Connection program.

Qualified individuals live in the City of Sacramento and either have an annual income of $30,000 or less or qualify for public assistance programs like the National School Lunch Program, housing assistance, Medicaid, SNAP, etc.

To apply, all folks have to do is visit UWCCR.org/Digital and click “Apply Now” to fill out the application.

They’re also helping residents get connected to affordable internet connection in addition to other programs for those also residing outside of Sacramento City like Free Tax Preparation, Housing Navigation, and more.



United Way California Capital Region

10389 Old Placerville Road, Sacramento, CA 95827