We’re so excited to FINALLY announce our upcoming event: Fall Food and Craft Fair! On September 24th, The Creative Space is partnering with influencer Ashley Newell for a fun-filled afternoon benefiting Unravel.



“Unravel is a 501(c)3 nonprofit working to bridge the gap in funding pediatric cancer research…Unlike the typical grant funding model. Unravel gives unrestricted funds to innovative pediatric cancer researchers, which removes barriers and accelerates the development of more effective and less toxic treatments for children with cancer.” – Unravel



Shop over 80 vendors selling home décor, apparel, jewelry, stickers, and more! Purchase raffle tickets and play some fun games to help raise funds for Unravel! Be sure to save this post and save the date, because you don’t want to miss out





Date: September 24, 2022

Time: 11AM – 3PM

Location: SASF

9040 High Tech Ct | Elk Grove