Vallejo Trap Snackz started as a dad with a hobby, enjoying different snacks and having his daughter try new things with him. Snacks from around the world, some sweet, some sour, some smelly, and some so delicious they had to share. An outdoor event preferred business, they are a pop-up shop that pops up in communities all over the bay area, Sacramento, and Central Valley bringing what is considered exotic snacks to everyone around, at a lower price than most people’s favorite hype shop!



Special Offer: #SAC40 to be entered into their annual snack giveaway, they announce the winner

on June 25,2023 at the worlds worst expo! For giveaway rules, visit their Instagram!





Worlds Worst Expo

June 25, 2023

10AM-5PM

1125 I St Sacramento, CA