Valley Vision CEO Evan Schmidt talks about her organization’s mission to create more livable communities for the people of the Sacramento region and how—through a its annual collaborative conference the Livability Summit, we can come together to collaborate around ideas and actions that can lead to real and transformative change that leads to building inclusive economic growth, a healthy environment, and equitable and more prosperous communities for all.



