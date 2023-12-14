HARD ROCK LIVE is a 2,500-seat state-of-the-art music and multi-event space situated in Yuba County, California, located 35 miles north of Sacramento. It can host live music as well as comedy, MMA, and Boxing, as well as marketing, charity, and social events year-round. Live Nation, the world’s leading live entertainment company, is the exclusive talent booking agency for the venue. New Year’s Eve will feature Vegas Country dance party and January 7 a special event to celebrate Elvis’ birthday.



https://www.hardrockhotelsacramento.com/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction