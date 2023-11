Vet Jam 2023, to raise funds for veteran’s charities. The event is this Saturday, November 11th on Veteran’s Day at the Boardwalk in Orangevale. Doors open at 6PM, music at 7PM, featuring Pat Martin’s All Stars at 9PM.



11-11-23

7PM

The Boardwalk

9426 Greenback Ln, Orangevale, CA 95662.

ROCKTHEBOARDWALK.COM

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction