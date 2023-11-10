Come out and Honor our Heros!

The Veterans Affiliated Council (VAC) is a non-profit organization, established 1921, that provides services, resources and activities sponsored for our Veterans, community, youth programs and those who are still serving. This Veteran’s Day at the Capitol, Diversity is ever more important. The two themes are 75th Anniversary of Women Armed Servies Integration Act and 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War the Honor through the various elements this year is something to really be proud of! With an amazing lineup ranging from WWII, Korea, Vietnam, Women Heros, Adjutant General for the State of California Matt Beevers and first ever Women CAL Vet Secretary Lindsey Sin and the Lakota Women Warriors a group Native American Women Soldiers, we are certainly blessed!

