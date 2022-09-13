Village Stage Productions presents Peter Pan and Wendy (adapted by Doug Rand). Peter Pan is a mischievous and charismatic boy from a magical place called Neverland. Leader of the Lost Boys, Peter refuses to grow up and prefers to spend his time having exciting adventures. Join us as Peter Pan takes Wendy, John, and Michael on a trip to Neverland, where they meet the Lost Boys, fight the pirates, come face-to-face with Captain Hook, and swim with the mermaids! Produced by special arrangement with Playscripts Inc. (www.playscripts.com). September 23-October 1. Tickets are on sale at: villagestageproductions.com

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction